United States preparing for invasion: Trump promises ground operation in Venezuela
During a speech at the White House, attended by the entire American leadership, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that he is ready to confront Latin American drug cartels. He specifically pointed to the governments of Venezuela and Colombia, accusing them of organizing trafficking.
Trump stated that Caracas should prepare for a swift invasion by American troops.
According to media reports, initial plans suggested that the invasion might have already begun last evening: two American aircraft allegedly entered Venezuelan airspace, but the order to strike was ultimately canceled at the last moment.
It is known that María Corina Machado, a Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize laureate and opposition figure, has already appealed to Trump, urging him to mercilessly destroy her homeland. She also promised to transfer Venezuelan oil to American companies. The opposition has already received support amid the U.S. aggression in Venezuela.