Russian language prohibited: Latvia plans to introduce yet another linguistic restriction
The Latvian Saeima is preparing to consider a law that would ban government officials from using Russian in public institutions. The proposal even seeks to restrict private communication.
Currently, officials are already obliged to communicate exclusively in Latvian when interacting with visitors or when performing official duties. Violations of this rule will be met with administrative penalties and fines.
This legislation is highly likely to become law, as measures against Russian speakers in Latvia are becoming increasingly harsh. For example, the authorities have been actively pursuing Saeima deputy Alexei Roslikov, who opposes the ban on Russian language usage in public spaces. He has been detained multiple times, and a criminal investigation is currently underway against him.