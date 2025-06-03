Lukashenko Names One of Main Aspects in Cooperation with China

Technological modernization is one of the main aspects in Belarus's cooperation with China. Alexander Lukashenko said this during the talks with representatives of Chinese business circles.

The head of state is in Beijing on a three-day visit. On June 3, a new level of technologies in industry is on the agenda. China has gained impressive momentum here and this expertise can be very useful for Belarus.

"Tomorrow we will be meeting with Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and one of the main issues to discuss- the machine-building industry and technological modernization of certain areas of industry in Belarus," said the head of state. - "I mention this so that you understand -this excellent idea, which is highly required for our economy today, is not mine. It belongs to Chairman of the PRC Xi Jinping, who, as we see and it is known worldwide, is driving a scientific and technological, let's say, revolution in mechanical engineering."

"I am very grateful to my long-time friend and colleague for involving Belarus in this process, which in China has gained a very high pace - modernization and (creating - ed.) a high level of production," the Belarusian leader added.

The traditional family friendly meeting between the President of Belarus and Chairman Xi Jinping is expected to take place in the capital of the Celestial Empire tomorrow. Tête-à-tête talks are also planned. Special attention will be given to the projects that have already been launched.

Expansion of cooperation with the world's leading machinery manufacturers

Nikolay Snopkov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus:

"The leaders' agenda, as you understand, is global, given the situation. But the bilateral agenda is no less global and strategic: Belarus-China. Therefore, of course, our leader could not but work out in practical terms the issues that are sensitive and important for us in strategic terms. Back in December 2023, comrade Xi Jinping proposed more active joint technological development of China and Belarus on the basis of China's modern technologies and on the basis of our competencies in industry, primarily in machine building, in tractor building, in transport machine building. And, of course, we have been developing this topic very actively since then. We signed a communiqué during the visit of comrade Li Qiang, signed detailed joint maps that define specific projects. And this topic is gaining momentum. The Year of Science and Technology is coming to an end. Next year we will have a two-year period dedicated to industrial cooperation. Therefore, today's meeting is a strategic message for a more extended, in-depth cooperation with one of the world's leading manufacturers of heavy machinery."