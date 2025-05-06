President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at a solemn meeting dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War, recalled important lessons of history.

The head of state noted that the whole world rejoiced on May 9, 1945, and the attention of all mankind was riveted to the Soviet Union - the state that crushed fascist Germany, "thrice accursed," as the newspaper "Sovetskaya Belorussia" wrote on that day.

"We have not forgotten. After many, many decades. We have not forgotten and will not forget," the President emphasized. "Celebrating Victory Day, every year we mentally return to the past - unbearably painful and unprecedentedly heroic. In it are lessons that help us look at our history, our present, and our future. And look without illusions!"