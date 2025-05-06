3.66 BYN
Lukashenko notes that there are lessons in our past that help us look at the present and the future
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at a solemn meeting dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War, recalled important lessons of history.
The head of state noted that the whole world rejoiced on May 9, 1945, and the attention of all mankind was riveted to the Soviet Union - the state that crushed fascist Germany, "thrice accursed," as the newspaper "Sovetskaya Belorussia" wrote on that day.
"We have not forgotten. After many, many decades. We have not forgotten and will not forget," the President emphasized. "Celebrating Victory Day, every year we mentally return to the past - unbearably painful and unprecedentedly heroic. In it are lessons that help us look at our history, our present, and our future. And look without illusions!"
"We, Slavs, like other 'non-Aryans,' have no place in the future that successive Western elites dream of. This is the goal on the basis of which the ideology of Nazism, chauvinism, and racism flourishes today," Alexander Lukashenko pointed out. "The verdict against us was passed long before the start of the German military invasion. Long before June 1941. Its execution on Belarusian soil stretched out for a terrible 1132 days."