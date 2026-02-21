Lukashenko on arms race: It is now important to do everything to prevent new global slaughter

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4ed1995a-09e6-4b6a-82a8-849bed9df7eb/conversions/771800f3-c01f-49b8-b590-b134c154f55a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4ed1995a-09e6-4b6a-82a8-849bed9df7eb/conversions/771800f3-c01f-49b8-b590-b134c154f55a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4ed1995a-09e6-4b6a-82a8-849bed9df7eb/conversions/771800f3-c01f-49b8-b590-b134c154f55a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4ed1995a-09e6-4b6a-82a8-849bed9df7eb/conversions/771800f3-c01f-49b8-b590-b134c154f55a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The world is being drawn into another insane arms race, including nuclear, and now it's crucial to do everything possible to prevent another global war. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a ceremony presenting state awards and general's epaulettes to officers of the national security forces. The event, held at the Palace of Independence, coincided with one of the country's main holidays—Defenders of the Fatherland and the Armed Forces of Belarus Day, BelTA reports.

The head of state recalled that this year marks the 85th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, when a great disaster struck the country, which the peoples of the USSR overcame at the cost of incredible losses and hardships.

"We see that today's international situation is similar to that difficult period in our country. The West is deliberately whipping up war hysteria, NATO military budgets are constantly growing, and the pace of militarization in Europe, especially in our neighbors in the West, is accelerating," the President noted.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the system of deterrence and balances that previously ensured pan-European security has been destroyed. "The world is being drawn into another insane arms race, including nuclear arms," he said.