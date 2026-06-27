Lukashenko on Belarus - China relations: This is what we dreamed of

During a working meeting in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko commented on the state of relations between the two countries, BelTA reports.

The Belarusian leader noted that he greatly appreciated the Chinese President's positive assessment of relations between Minsk and Beijing. "This is what we discussed and, perhaps, to some extent, dreamed of on the eve of global cooperation between Belarus and the People's Republic of China," the Belarusian leader emphasized.