Snopkov Outlines Alexander Lukashenko's Key Message from Meeting with Xi Jinping

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First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov has outlined the key message delivered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, BelTA reports.

"I can summarize the President's key message: the time has come to deepen our relations across the entire spectrum of investment and economic cooperation. The message speaks for itself. And then this work will have to be carried out by governments and embassies in cooperation with the relevant government agencies," Snopkov emphasized.