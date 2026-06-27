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Snopkov Outlines Alexander Lukashenko's Key Message from Meeting with Xi Jinping
First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov has outlined the key message delivered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, BelTA reports.
"I can summarize the President's key message: the time has come to deepen our relations across the entire spectrum of investment and economic cooperation. The message speaks for itself. And then this work will have to be carried out by governments and embassies in cooperation with the relevant government agencies," Snopkov emphasized.
The First Deputy Prime Minister specifically focused on the area of Belarus's technological self-sufficiency. He noted that industrial cooperation between Minsk and Beijing includes 11 technologies that are critical for Belarus. "We want to acquire them and jointly produce [products – editor's note] based on these technologies with our Chinese partners. This is of high importance to us, and deepening, expanding, and developing this will undoubtedly provide a powerful impetus to the country's economic growth," Nikolai Snopkov has concluded.