President of Belarus's Extensive Trip Starts in China

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Alexander Lukashenko's extensive trip to Southeast Asia began in China on June 29. The head of state arrived in Beijing overnight, followed by a working meeting between the leaders of both countries.

Belarus and China have enjoyed decades of strong friendship. The countries have reached the highest level of cooperation – an all-weather, comprehensive strategic partnership. Both Minsk and Beijing are committed to strengthening this partnership with new projects.