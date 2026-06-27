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President of Belarus's Extensive Trip Starts in China
Alexander Lukashenko's extensive trip to Southeast Asia began in China on June 29. The head of state arrived in Beijing overnight, followed by a working meeting between the leaders of both countries.
Belarus and China have enjoyed decades of strong friendship. The countries have reached the highest level of cooperation – an all-weather, comprehensive strategic partnership. Both Minsk and Beijing are committed to strengthening this partnership with new projects.
China was the first country on Alexander Lukashenko's itinerary for his extensive visit to East and Southeast Asia, a region that is a leader in global development and a global economic driver. This explains the country's keen interest in developing cooperation with Asian countries, which is one of Belarus's foreign policy priorities and forms the foundation of its multi-vector policy.