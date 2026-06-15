Lukashenko on blocking Strait of Hormuz: It's not in Iran's interests

On June 12, the President gave an interview to the Al Arabiya television channel at the Palace of Independence. He shared his opinion on the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

"I don't think the Iranians want to stop shipping there [in the Strait of Hormuz – editor's note]. It's not in their interests," the Belarusian leader said. "Because if the Strait of Hormuz is blocked, the rich Gulf countries will find another route. They'll eventually lay pipelines where they need to, from north to south through Oman, and they'll refuel their tankers in the Indian Ocean, and so on. Therefore, it's not in Iran's interests."