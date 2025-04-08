3.65 BYN
Lukashenko on EAEU development: We need to capture other markets and cooperate with other countries
The EAEU countries should develop and seize other markets, cooperate with other countries, and not compete without benefit inside the union. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said during the interview with the Interstate TV and Radio Company Mir, BelTA informs.
Answering the question about the importance of the existence of such an association as the EAEU, the head of the Belarusian state pointed out that there's a lot to talk about, but he will name one of the main factors. "We are all still speaking the same language," he said. - There is our main Russian language, which we do speak. And that's a great thing. We don't need interpreters. The farmers can communicate, the workers can communicate, the intellectuals, not to mention the leadership of countries. This is very powerful."
Moreover, there is a lot of common ground in the culture of the peoples of the EAEU states, who coexist in harmony. "Muslims, Jews, Catholics, Orthodox Christians live here. What, do we look at each other with hostility? No, we have found understanding. Yes, there are certain frictions, there will always be. But we are united, we are close people. We celebrate altogether: Easter, Nowruz…Muslims, Christians and Jews," said the Belarusian leader.
We need to build and develop closer trade and economic cooperation on the basis of all these ties, said Alexander Lukashenko. "It is a great thing that we have preserved this unity," the President emphasized. - We need it to preserve our market. The market is life. We need to tap into our market, we need to develop and, roughly speaking, capture other markets, cooperate with other countries, and not compete pointlessly with each other here. We need to unite. And we can do this within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, where we are chairing [Belarus is now presiding in the EAEU]. And something within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States, where we have a free trade zone.