Lukashenko on EAEU development: We need to capture other markets and cooperate with other countries

The EAEU countries should develop and seize other markets, cooperate with other countries, and not compete without benefit inside the union. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said during the interview with the Interstate TV and Radio Company Mir, BelTA informs.

Answering the question about the importance of the existence of such an association as the EAEU, the head of the Belarusian state pointed out that there's a lot to talk about, but he will name one of the main factors. "We are all still speaking the same language," he said. - There is our main Russian language, which we do speak. And that's a great thing. We don't need interpreters. The farmers can communicate, the workers can communicate, the intellectuals, not to mention the leadership of countries. This is very powerful."

Moreover, there is a lot of common ground in the culture of the peoples of the EAEU states, who coexist in harmony. "Muslims, Jews, Catholics, Orthodox Christians live here. What, do we look at each other with hostility? No, we have found understanding. Yes, there are certain frictions, there will always be. But we are united, we are close people. We celebrate altogether: Easter, Nowruz…Muslims, Christians and Jews," said the Belarusian leader.