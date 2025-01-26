The Lithuanian authorities have destroyed their country. This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to journalists on January 26, BELTA reports.

"There is no Lithuania anymore. They destroyed it. A beautiful country. The hardworking, patient people. In Soviet times - "under occupation", as they say - they reached such heights! I have been to Lithuania. People stood in line to buy electronics and food products made in Lithuania. We dreamed of living the way the Baltic republics lived," said Alexander Lukashenko.

But nowadays, living "in democracy", Lithuania has lost a large part of its population, the head of state noted. "They have no people left. Look at Ukraine, it is hit of "democracy” as well", the President added.

According to him, Belarusians a bit wonder why Lithuania closes its borders, pursues a dire policy against Belarus, and blocks its ports to Belarusian cargo. "We are patient about this. We have established a visa-free regime for Lithuanians and Latvians, we opened the borders – and they are scaring their people that we will recruit them here. God bless you! We have enough Lithuanians recruited; we do not need to recruit anyone. They disagree, "they will recruit you" and so on. Such nonsense!" -said the Belarusian leader.

Alexander Lukashenko told that in times he served as deputy, he traveled to Lithuania to support its leaders and wrote letters to Gorbachev, calling for a softer policy towards Lithuania. "I did everything to preserve the Soviet Union, but I did not want Lithuanians to die," the head of state said.