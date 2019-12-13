The head of state said that Syrian ex-president Bashar al-Assad was not a dictator - he didn't have the resource for that. And Alexander Lukashenko sees the West's involvement in the current events. “ It was necessary to break it. There is enough oil there, enough gas. It is necessary to lay a gas pipeline from somewhere through Syria to the Mediterranean coast. All this is in the interests of the West and the Americans. And they play the main role there ,” the head of state is sure.

“I am sure that these opposition forces, as they are called, whatever they are, they will not break relations with us, with Russia. They are not idiots. They will at least rely on two wings. The West is the West - the power is there and so on, and Syrians do not need to quarrel with them. But they won't break relations with us here either. If they do, consider that the Americans and the West did it. And the Syrian opposition as well. We will see what happens,” the President said.