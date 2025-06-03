Lukashenko: One of Main Aspects in Cooperation with China is Technological Modernization

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko called technological modernization in industry one of the main aspects in the Belarusian-Chinese cooperation. The head of state made the statement during the talks with representatives of Chinese business circles, BelTA informs.

"Tomorrow we will be meeting with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and one of the main issues to discuss- the machine-building industry and technological modernization of certain areas of industry in Belarus," said the President. - "I mention this so that you understand: this excellent idea, which is highly required for our economy today, is not mine. It is the idea of President Xi Jinping, who, as we see, is driving a scientific and technological revolution in mechanical engineering in China."