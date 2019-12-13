PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Lukashenko orders to raise minimum social standards in Belarus to new level

Alexander Lukashenko has set a task to raise the minimum social standards in Belarus to a new level, BELTA reports.

“Once upon a time we introduced a system of minimum social standards. Today it's time to raise them to a new level,” said Alexander Lukashenko.

