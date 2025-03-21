Lukashenko: Pakistan Commands Well-Deserved Authority and Plays Vital Role in Global Affairs

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, extended heartfelt congratulations to the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, and the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion of Pakistan Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Throughout its history, your nation has demonstrated resilience, courage, and a steadfast desire for independence. Modern Pakistan enjoys a well-earned reputation and stands as an influential participant in the international community, playing a significant role in global political and economic processes. The Republic of Belarus recognizes the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as one of its key partners in Asia and remains consistently committed to deepening bilateral relations," the message to the President of Pakistan stated.

In his congratulatory note to Shehbaz Sharif, Alexander Lukashenko remarked that Pakistan Day symbolizes the birth of an independent state at the crossroads of major trade routes of Greater Asia.