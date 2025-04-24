Lukashenko Plans to Analyze Outcomes of Revitalizing Areas Affected by Chernobyl Disaster

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, intends to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the outcomes related to the regeneration of territories affected by the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant disaster. He made this statement on April 25 while reviewing a report on the development of the affected areas in the Gomel region, as reported by BELTA.

Participants in the event included the Head of the President’s Administration, Dmitry Krutoi, Chairman of the State Control Committee, Vasily Gerasimov, Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak, Chairman of the Gomel Regional Executive Committee, Ivan Krupko, Minister of Emergency Situations, Vadim Sinyavsky. President’s Assistant and Inspector for the Gomel Region, Ruslan Parkhamovich, and Chairman of the Permanent Commission of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly on Legislation and State Building, Mikhail Rusy.

The focus of the discussion was on support measures, environmental programs, and socio-economic initiatives for the residents of the Gomel region who were affected by the Chernobyl disaster.

The President noted that 2026 marks the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster—a significant date for Belarus, a nation that, despite not being involved in the construction or operation of the power plant or the causes of the disaster, has suffered greatly from its aftermath. "The tragedy has affected Belarus and the Belarusian people more than anyone else," Lukashenko remarked.

He recalled that the first ten years after the disaster were characterized by uncertainty and heightened fears. "I remember it well. As a deputy, I visited these areas and inquired about what was happening. There were ten years of turmoil—resettlements, relocations, construction efforts, and confusion. Then we came to our senses, recognized that there would be no other land or country for Belarusians. We had to think about how to live in Belarus, including on these lands. A number of programs were adopted, which we referred to as 'Chernobyl programs,'" he stated.

At that time, there was no certainty about the appropriateness of the measures being implemented, as there was simply no experience in overcoming such catastrophes, the President noted. Therefore, he said, it's important not to blame those who took the initial steps to tackle the Chernobyl disaster. "We didn’t understand what it was. Hiroshima and Nagasaki involved atomic bomb explosions and the massive consequences of such blasts: shockwaves, temperature, and high doses of radioactive contamination. That experience existed. Here, there was none. We were simply trying to ensure things did not get worse,” he explained.

“Whether we did things right or wrong... I said even 30 years ago: time will reveal everything, and we will understand whether we acted correctly. Today we can draw certain conclusions. Had we not addressed this issue—or, worse, managed it as we did in the first ten years—Belarus would no longer exist. Everyone would have fled,” emphasized the President.

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Belarus essentially confronted the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster on its own, without receiving any financial assistance. Considerable resources were directed toward the revival and development of the affected regions. "We invested an enormous amount of funds there—5 billion Belarusian rubles over the last ten years. These were eventful years. We achieved much and took unpopular steps—we did not distribute funds indiscriminately, as was common, but concentrated on projects that truly benefited the people: housing, clean water, sewage systems, gasification, and more. We accomplished a great deal during this time, which has shown that our actions were absolutely correct," Lukashenko stressed.

Given the upcoming 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster in 2026, the President believes it is logical to evaluate the work done thus far. "Forty years is a significant time. Next year, we will seriously discuss this matter," he promised.

Meanwhile, the President asked responsible officials about the situation in the affected regions, warning that he plans to personally visit the so-called Chernobyl areas in the near future. Discussing the future development of these territories, he emphasized the need for a shift in approach, particularly regarding financial matters. Increased autonomy and initiative are required, and the dependency mentality must be eliminated.

"What can we do to help if assistance is needed? If not, then no one should interfere. We must help our people move away from this dependency, particularly in the eastern regions, and especially in the Gomel region. We need to live within our means and earn money ourselves," Lukashenko outlined.

"Let me reiterate: we will not be giving away money," he continued, emphasizing that funding will be allocated for specific projects and objectives. "If Krupko needs something built there, we will assist him," the President clarified.

Anatoly Sivak reported during the meeting that as of the beginning of this year, there are 2,016 populated areas in the zones of radioactive contamination across five regions of Belarus, home to more than 930,000 people, including 181,000 children under the age of 17.

In this regard, the President expressed concerns about the discrepancy between these statistics and current realities. "What have we been doing for 30 years if 900,000 people live in contaminated areas?" the President pointedly inquired. He tasked officials with a serious analysis of the classification of areas as affected or contaminated and discussed the feasibility of this categorization given all the measures undertaken.

Lukashenko noted that he has personally been to those regions multiple times and has spoken about the need to restore agricultural land where possible. "Why do you still refer to figures from 40 years ago? We need to bring it—whether popular or unpopular—into alignment with reality. You must guide us. There’s no need to offend people. No one should be living in contaminated territories," he stressed. The President pointed out that Belarus already possesses experience in revitalizing affected areas and resuming agricultural activities there. "This progress is what I need to see—what we have achieved during this time," he explained.

"We must establish order. We have to know about these lands—whether it's safe to live there or not. It’s better to be cautious for the sake of ourselves and our people. For now, if it’s unsafe, we will manage without it. We will proceed step by step, gradually reclaiming those lands—only when we are sure it’s appropriate," the President declared.

Anatoly Sivak agreed that the criteria for categorizing lands as contaminated require further thorough examination, and that special attention will be given to this issue by the government in the near future. He also noted that there is public interest in revitalizing regions previously deemed affected and restoring their viability. For instance, there is significant demand for land plots in the Narovlyansky district.

It was also reported that Belarus has already implemented five so-called Chernobyl programs, with an allocation of approximately $20 billion. For the programs being developed for the next five-year plan, around 2.5 billion Belarusian rubles will be needed, according to estimates. The state retains responsibilities for social protection, ensuring radiation safety measures, and the key element—accelerating socio-economic development and revitalization of territories contaminated by radionuclides.