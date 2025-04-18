Lukashenko Plans to Create Museum of History of World Religions in Minsk

During an Easter celebration at a church in Tolochyn, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced plans to establish centers of attraction for all confessions across the country, including a Museum of the History of World Religions in Minsk, as reported by BELTA.

Lukashenko emphasized the significance of the coincidence of the Easter holiday for both Orthodox Christians and Catholics, highlighting a moment of unity among Christian denominations.

Development of Religious Centers

The President noted that this year, each of the major religious confessions present in Belarus should begin to establish their own centers. For instance, the Zhirovichi Monastery is intended to serve as the focal point for the Orthodox community.

The proposed Museum of the History of World Religions in Minsk aims to educate the younger generation about the spiritual development and historical context of religions both globally and within Belarus. This initiative seeks to promote understanding and interfaith dialogue among the diverse religious communities in the country.

Importance of the Initiative

This move reflects Belarus's approach to fostering religious tolerance and cultural understanding within a society characterized by its multi-religious landscape. The establishment of such centers and a dedicated museum could serve as an important step towards enhancing social cohesion and promoting a shared identity among different faiths.