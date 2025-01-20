Lukashenko plans to discuss construction of second nuclear power plant in Belarus with Putin

Weather in Belarus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko intends to discuss the construction of a second nuclear power plant in the republic with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the near future. The head of state said this on 21 January during a meeting with the workforce of the Minsk Automobile Plant and other enterprises of the holding, BELTA reports.
According to Alexander Lukashenko, the construction site has not yet been determined, but potential sites are available.