Lukashenko: Possession of nuclear weapons by countries around the world is a road to nowhere

Today, nuclear weapons are a deterrent, but possession of nuclear weapons by countries around the world is a road to nowhere and a road to destruction. Sooner or later, a nuclear conflict could break out, and the planet will be destroyed. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shared this opinion in an interview with Al Arabiya TV.

"If you have a gun, it hangs on the wall for a while. But a gun is meant to be fired. That's why we say today that nuclear weapons are a deterrent. Yes, that seems to be true today," the Belarusian leader emphasized. "But possessing nuclear weapons by countries all over the world is a dead end. Sooner or later, a nuclear conflict could break out, and the planet would be destroyed. Therefore, I am not a supporter of countries possessing these nuclear weapons. I am for nuclear disarmament. And this should concern everyone: Russia, the United States, China, Israel, India, Pakistan, and other countries. This should concern everyone."