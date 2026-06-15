3.82 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.21 BYN
Lukashenko: Possession of nuclear weapons by countries around the world is a road to nowhere
Today, nuclear weapons are a deterrent, but possession of nuclear weapons by countries around the world is a road to nowhere and a road to destruction. Sooner or later, a nuclear conflict could break out, and the planet will be destroyed. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shared this opinion in an interview with Al Arabiya TV.
"If you have a gun, it hangs on the wall for a while. But a gun is meant to be fired. That's why we say today that nuclear weapons are a deterrent. Yes, that seems to be true today," the Belarusian leader emphasized. "But possessing nuclear weapons by countries all over the world is a dead end. Sooner or later, a nuclear conflict could break out, and the planet would be destroyed. Therefore, I am not a supporter of countries possessing these nuclear weapons. I am for nuclear disarmament. And this should concern everyone: Russia, the United States, China, Israel, India, Pakistan, and other countries. This should concern everyone."
On June 12, the President gave an interview to Al Arabiya TV at the Palace of Independence. He shared his opinion on the global changes taking place in the world, spoke about contacts with the United States and EU countries, and about militarization in several European countries.