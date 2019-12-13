Lukashenko presents state awards to agricultural workers at Dazhynki festival in Korma

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko took part in a ceremony to honor farmers during Dazhynki 2024 harvest festival in the town of Korma, Gomel Oblast on 12 October, BelTA has learned.

"The busiest time for a farmer is spring and summer, and we always celebrate Dazhynki under the rays of the autumn sun. Farmers are no strangers to weather changes. A deep gratitude to you for your work. For patience and the ability to work despite all adversities and circumstances that can break some. But not you," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state presented the Order of Honor to the driver of the Kalininsky enterprise (Dobrush District) Aleksandr Starotitorov. The recipients of the Medal for Labor Merits were the driver of the Kholmech agricultural complex (Rechitsa District) Aleksandr Zabiran, the tractor driver of the Otor company (Chechersk District) Mikhail Minenkov and the tractor driver of the Znamya Rodiny company (Gomel District) Nikolai Chigorevsky.

Aleksandr Lukashenko presented the badge to the honorary title "Honored Worker of Agriculture of the Republic of Belarus" to director of the Zvezda company (Chechersk District) Galina Tribunakh. The president’s commendation letters went to the leading process engineer of the Polesie production site of the Milkavita company Svetlana Atroshchenko and the tractor driver of the Sudkovo company (Khoiniki District) Elena Volkova, and also to Raisa Degtyareva, an operator of the automatic machine producing boiled sausages of the meat processing shop of the Zhlobin Meat Processing Plant, and Svetlana Zhoglo, a milking machine operator of Put Ilyicha company (Lelchitsy District). Other recipients of the commendation letters were the chief zootechnician-breeder of the Tikhinichi company (Rogachev District) Tamara Karavitskaya, the chief zootechnician of the agricultural cooperative 50 Let Oktyabrya company (Rechitsa District) Nina Pishchik and the truck driver of the Imeni Zhukova company (Bragin District) Vladimir Shakhnitsky.

The president's commendation letter was also awarded to the team of employees of the agricultural unitary enterprise Polrdir-Agroinvest, Petrikov District.