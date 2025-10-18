Unexpected Lightbulb Moment: Zelensky Ready to Negotiate Peace Urgently

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/803d32b6-df4a-45e8-abf3-fbf69ddf91d0/conversions/aeaebebb-6fa6-4e81-8b5b-4e637895e867-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/803d32b6-df4a-45e8-abf3-fbf69ddf91d0/conversions/aeaebebb-6fa6-4e81-8b5b-4e637895e867-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/803d32b6-df4a-45e8-abf3-fbf69ddf91d0/conversions/aeaebebb-6fa6-4e81-8b5b-4e637895e867-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/803d32b6-df4a-45e8-abf3-fbf69ddf91d0/conversions/aeaebebb-6fa6-4e81-8b5b-4e637895e867-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Vladimir Zelensky declared that he is ready to negotiate peace urgently based on the current contact line. This option was previously proposed in Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russia and Ukraine should stop and negotiate the rest later, but he did not rule out handing over territory to Moscow.

"He's going to take some things; he's won a certain property. We're the only country that goes into a war, wins it, and then leaves, like what happened under President Bush in the Middle East. We go in, we destroy everyone, we destroy everything around us, and then we leave. We can't give all our weapons to Ukraine. I've been very kind to President Zelensky and to Ukraine. I can't jeopardize the United States," the US President said.

According to the Financial Times, the October 17 talks between Trump and Zelensky ended in shouting matches. Behind closed doors, the American repeated to the Ukrainian remarks made by Russian President Vladimir Putin from their last conversation and even tossed aside maps of the combat situation. The White House Master reportedly told Zelensky that he must accept Putin's terms or be destroyed by Russia.