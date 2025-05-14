Lukashenko proposes to intensify cooperation between EAEU and Southern African Development Community

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposes to intensify cooperation between the EAEU and The Southern African Development Community (SADC).This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko after talks in Minsk with his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa, BelTA informs.

"This year Belarus is chairing the Eurasian Economic Union, while Zimbabwe is chairing the Southern African Development Community (a trade and economic union of Southern African countries - editor's note). We are ready to use our special position to intensify cooperation between these integration blocs and simplify conditions for mutual trade. Of course, in accordance with the existing legal procedures," the head of state said.