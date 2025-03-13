Lukashenko: Putin Wants to End the War, but There Are Questions Regarding Proposed Ceasefire

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko remarked in an interview with television host Olga Skabeeva for the channel "Russia-1" that the primary wish of Russian President Vladimir Putin is to bring the war in Ukraine to a close. However, there are concerns regarding the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States, as reported by BELTA.

When asked how he interpreted Vladimir Putin's statements and whether Russia would agree to the 30-day ceasefire, the Belarusian leader replied: "Yesterday, he listened to the Americans. Whether he agreed or not, he will tell me during our meeting. We will enjoy dinner together and, as usual, converse until late into the night, including this issue. Generally speaking, I am aware of his position. Yesterday he did well; he even said more than he intended, including his views on these 30 days. The question is: what will happen? How will it be managed? He was posing these rhetorical questions to himself," noted Alexander Lukashenko. "What I know is his main desire: this needs to be stopped. For peace, for peace, for peace, for peace!"

According to the head of state, the proposed 30-day ceasefire from the United States is not, in itself, a novel idea. However, the crucial aspect lies in its implementation. "Where Vladimir Vladimirovich is correct is in stating that it's good to have a ceasefire—no shooting, no killing—but what will you do in Ukraine during this time? Yes, the Ukrainians will raise the question: what will the Russians do? It is more difficult to control that in Russia. The defense industry will continue to produce tanks, shells, and munitions. Yes, they won't transport them to the front lines, but they will remain in storage, and so on. Who will prohibit it? No one. The question is: how will this be controlled from the side of the Ukrainians and the West?" said Alexander Lukashenko.

There is also the question of whether arms supplies to Ukraine will continue during this month-long ceasefire. "A ceasefire, yet at the same time in Rzeszów, Poland, a considerable amount of weapons and munitions has accumulated. The Americans have lifted all restrictions—this was announced by Trump. Are you really going to funnel in arms and deploy mercenaries during these 30 days, only to resume fighting afterward? Even more people will die; it’s uncertain what will happen. Therefore, there are many questions," the head of state concluded.