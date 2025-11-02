Lukashenko Ratifies Six International Treaties with Countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed laws ratifying six international treaties aimed at expanding cooperation with countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

Intergovernmental agreements on visa waivers for holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports were ratified with Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Guinea-Bissau. Under these agreements, holders of such passports are exempt from visas for entry, exit, and transit through the host country. Implementation of these international agreements will facilitate mutual travel for government officials.

Intergovernmental agreements with Colombia on the mutual waiver of short-term visas and with Laos on the waiver of visas for holders of ordinary passports exempt citizens holding valid national passports from visa requirements for entry, transit, and stay within the territories of these countries.