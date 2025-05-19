Lukashenko Reaffirms Value of Secondary Resources and Outlines Waste Management Tasks

Secondary resources are our gold," declared Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting dedicated to waste management and the utilization of secondary raw materials, as reported by BELTA.

He emphasized that renewable and secondary resources in Belarus are akin to "gold" lying beneath our feet—yet this sector remains underdeveloped in the country. "Perhaps, for every government body, this issue acts as a litmus test," Lukashenko stated. "We lack oil and gas—primary minerals, as you call them. But renewable and secondary resources are our 'gold,' right under our noses, and we are doing very little to harness them." He added, "This phrase I just used is not only about Belarus. I often cite Switzerland as an example. They recycle almost everything. Meanwhile, we keep gathering and convincing each other to do the same."

The President highlighted that developing this sector is crucial for economic growth. He reminded that eleven years ago, this topic was already discussed in similar circles, leading to numerous programs and initiatives, with substantial budget investments made.

"How far have we come? Do we see any results from our efforts? Has there been a 'leap' forward? Do ordinary Belarusians notice any changes—perhaps in sorting household waste or using paper packaging?" he questioned.

Lukashenko stressed the need for a comprehensive review of government and local executive work in this field.

As for the low recovery of secondary raw materials and the resulting import dependence, he asked: "Why are we so weak in extracting secondary resources, and why do we depend on imports? In 2024 alone, we imported 22,000 tons of waste paper, 2,000 tons of glass waste, and plastics—millions of dollars spent!"

Regarding proactive measures and a circular economy, the President pointed out that there are two approaches to waste management. One can "heroically" fight waste by building new landfills and sorting lines, or work on prevention—stopping waste from forming at all stages.

He requested a report on how the circular economy is functioning in Belarus. "Although, according to information from the State Control Committee and others, a transparent system for tracking waste from generation to disposal or reuse has not yet been established. Millions of tons of valuable raw materials are landfilled in industry, yet few are addressing this issue seriously," Lukashenko noted.

He also mentioned that issues with container collection of municipal waste remain unresolved.

On the operations of secondary raw material operators, the President called for a critical assessment. "We've created a structure with managers in place. What has been achieved during this time? We built this system as the main state-controlled body in this sector. Are financial resources (Br1.3 billion over 10 years) being used efficiently? Are the investment directions justified, and what returns do they generate in relation to increased collection?" he questioned.