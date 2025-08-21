Lukashenko: Trump Played Role of Mediator Brilliantly Beyond Expectations

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee16e70e-8705-4434-ba34-8d9ab65bc1fc/conversions/d5f0ff1f-e59c-4dd0-afcd-a61fa528fe27-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee16e70e-8705-4434-ba34-8d9ab65bc1fc/conversions/d5f0ff1f-e59c-4dd0-afcd-a61fa528fe27-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee16e70e-8705-4434-ba34-8d9ab65bc1fc/conversions/d5f0ff1f-e59c-4dd0-afcd-a61fa528fe27-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ee16e70e-8705-4434-ba34-8d9ab65bc1fc/conversions/d5f0ff1f-e59c-4dd0-afcd-a61fa528fe27-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

U.S. President Donald Trump played his role well - the role of a mediator in the negotiations between the two conflicting parties - at the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to journalists on August 22, BelTA reports.

The head of state believes that the point of view that Trump allegedly lost the talks is absolutely wrong. He believes that there could not have been any specific agreements, since it was not the parties to the conflict that met, but only one of the parties.

And the U.S. President acted as a mediator to find out Russia's position. Donald Trump did a great job with this role.

"Why blame Trump for not bringing concrete results?" Alexander Lukashenko asked rhetorically. "Vladimir Putin could have spoken about specifics, but he did not consider it necessary to do so, and acted diplomatically."