U.S. Unpredictability Makes Japan and South Korea Want Their Own Nuclear Weapons

With Donald Trump's accession to power, Japan and South Korea have begun making plans to create an arsenal of nuclear weapons, Reuters writes.

As the publication notes, the American president's fickle policy has forced Tokyo and Seoul to doubt the inviolability of the military partnership with the United States.

Korea, like Japan, is protected by the American nuclear umbrella. However, polls now show that 75% of the country's population support the creation of its own weapons of mass destruction.