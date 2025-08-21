3.70 BYN
U.S. Unpredictability Makes Japan and South Korea Want Their Own Nuclear Weapons
With Donald Trump's accession to power, Japan and South Korea have begun making plans to create an arsenal of nuclear weapons, Reuters writes.
As the publication notes, the American president's fickle policy has forced Tokyo and Seoul to doubt the inviolability of the military partnership with the United States.
Korea, like Japan, is protected by the American nuclear umbrella. However, polls now show that 75% of the country's population support the creation of its own weapons of mass destruction.
For Japan, the authorities' desire to acquire nuclear weapons is sensational: after all, it is the only country in history to have suffered from nuclear bombings and to have adopted the so-called three non-nuclear principles - not to produce, not to possess, and not to deploy such weapons on the territory of the state.