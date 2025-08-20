3.70 BYN
Latvian Border Guard Seriously Injured in Mine Explosion
Text by:Editorial office news.by
An incident occurred within Latvia’s border guard service — a serviceman detonated a mine laid to counter a purported threat from the East.
The injured serviceman was promptly transported to a medical facility. This incident marks the first since Latvia withdrew from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines. Lithuania and Estonia followed suit, informing the United Nations of their decision on June 28, 2025.
In Riga, officials explained their decision by stating that such munitions, combined with other types of armaments, could enhance the country’s defense capabilities. However, in practice, they have instead become a threat to national security.