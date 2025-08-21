3.70 BYN
Ukraine Attacks Druzhba Oil Pipeline Again, Halting Oil Supplies to Hungary
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said that oil supplies via Druzhba to Hungary have been stopped for the third time in recent period due to an attack by Ukraine, RIA Novosti reports.
Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova previously reported that the Druzhba oil pipeline had been attacked again and that oil pumping could soon be stopped again.
"Last night we received news of yet another - already the third in a short period - attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline on the Russian-Belarusian border. Oil supplies to Hungary have been stopped again! This is another attack on the energy security of our country," Szijjártó wrote on Facebook.
The minister called the attack on the pipeline another attempt to "drag Hungary into war" and said that this "will not work" and that Budapest will continue to support efforts to establish peace in Ukraine.
On August 18, Szijjarto announced that oil supplies to Hungary had been halted indefinitely due to Ukraine's attack on the Druzhba. Transit resumed on the evening of August 19, and Budapest thanked Russia for the prompt repairs.