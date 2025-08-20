During the Minsk negotiations in 2015, Germany and France acted as mediators, and everyone remembers how that ended. This time, they are again on the front lines. Can the negotiations over Ukraine conclude positively as early as 2025? Will all agreements be implemented? Vladimir Kornilov, political analyst of the media group "Russia Today," addressed these questions.

The expert pointed out that in 2025, other players besides France and Germany joined the negotiations, and that the German side does not take a neutral stance. “In my view, the only figure who insisted on an immediate ceasefire at the White House was Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Interestingly, he was also the only one to openly and directly challenge President Donald Trump during the meeting on August 18,” Kornilov noted.

He observed that Germany’s current position significantly differs from the mediatory efforts once publicly proposed by Angela Merkel. However, the stance Europe currently adopts cannot be called constructive, the analyst believes. And they do not hide this—it’s evident that they aim to sabotage any agreements, to torpedo any peace settlement.

"That’s precisely why they have persistently, even until the meeting at the White House (and during Merkel’s own time there), insisted on an immediate ceasefire. Because afterward, Europe’s role would be to continue what they did after the Minsk accords in 2015—namely, arming Ukraine, mobilizing resources, recruiting new units, and preparing for a new wave of tension and possible escalation against Russia, Donbass, and Crimea," Kornilov explained.