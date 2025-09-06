Lukashenko receives report from Chairman of the House of Representatives Monday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeyenko to receive his report on 8 September, BelTA reports.

First of all, the head of state addressed words of gratitude to the House of Representatives and personally to Igor Sergeyenko for providing a snapshot of the public mood through their communication with people in various regions. “This is very important for me. After all, deputies are independent, objective people,” the president said. “[You bring] various questions raised by your constituents in a generalized form. This is very important for me. I have instructed the government today to look into each issue in detail, take measures, and report back through you, the deputies. This work must continue. It is very important for the state and for me.”

Alexander Lukashenko noted that people should be informed about this and other activities of the House of Representatives, including through the media. “The House of Representatives is working so quietly and calmly. But I see everything. You are doing a great job working with people. That's what matters to us. Nevertheless, everyone should know that we have a parliament that deals quietly and calmly with its affairs,” the head of state said.

Separately, the president thanked the chairman of the House of Representatives and parliamentarians in general for their work on the international track to promote the country's interests, including foreign economic ones. As a positive example of such work, the head of state cited Igor Sergeyenko's recent visit to Vietnam, during which the parties discussed opportunities for cooperation with BelAZ and Belshina. “This is exactly what is lacking today, even among government members. If you go on a business trip, you must bring something concrete results back from it,” the president emphasized. “Even if there are few of them. We must gradually enter new markets. This is a good example of a trip by someone who is ostensibly not involved [and by position is not obligated to deal with trade and economic promotion]. We have no people who are not involved in the economy (especially today) and in foreign trade.”

“You feel and know that this is the biggest problem in Belarus today - to replace the volume we cannot sell in the Russian Federation due to certain, objective reasons, and on the far arc track we must work in this regard,” Alexander Lukashenko stressed.

In this sense, the head of state emphasized the correctness of the course towards cooperation with Vietnam, a giant country with a vast market that is developing very powerfully. Moreover, a good foundation for interaction is created by the friendly ties dating back to the times of the Soviet Union (including the period when military specialists from Belarus and other USSR republics were present in Vietnam) and contacts at the highest level, including the good relations between the leaders of the two countries. “We met with the [Vietnamese] president in China. I have known him for a long time; he is a very strong, decent man. Moreover, both he and the country are aimed at cooperation with us,” the Belarusian leader noted. According to him, the issue of exchanging visits will be considered in the near future together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “We are pleased and ready to invite and host him and a delegation here at any time. We will also consider a visit to Vietnam. We must cooperate with this country,” the president stressed.

One of the discussed topics was the legislative activity of the House of Representatives and its readiness for the upcoming session. Alexander Lukashenko inquired about the progress of work on draft laws, which fundamentally important and significant documents were being prepared to be considered at the forthcoming session.

“Thank you for the parliament working calmly and quietly. Everyone has settled into their roles,” the president addressed Igor Sergeyenko, who was elected Chairman of the House of Representatives in March 2024. “I don't know how you are doing there - whether you've settled in or not… For you, it is a new job, but an interesting one, although not simple, because a deputy is an important figure, elected by specific constituents. I used to be a deputy, and I know what it's like,” the head of state added.

Igor Sergeyenko reported to the president on the preparations for the third session of the current convocation. There are currently 21 draft laws in the parliamentary portfolio. Some of them will be considered in the second reading, but the majority are slated for their first reading. The head of state was briefed in detail on the draft laws and the progress of their consideration in commissions. The documents concern various issues, including defense capability, law enforcement, and international activities, and there is also a significant social and economic section.

The president emphasized the work of deputies in their electoral districts and highlighted the importance of this task. It is through communication with citizens locally that deputies obtain a certain cross-section of information about the situation, which is subsequently reported to the head of state.

International activities were also discussed. The focus is on expanding the presence of the National Assembly of Belarus in interstate parliamentary associations. “We have obtained observer status in the Pan-African Parliament and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly. We are preparing to obtain the same observer status, with a corresponding invitation and confirmation, in the Arab Parliament,” Igor Sergeyenko said.

One of the important areas is the work of the Parliamentary Assembly of Belarus and Russia. “This includes work on model laws with an emphasis on aligning the rights of citizens of Belarus and Russia in various sectors, as well as holding events of a patriotic nature,” the chairman of the House of Representatives stressed.

The next session of the House of Representatives will open on 16 September. Eighteen draft laws are prepared for consideration during the third session. Key documents include the fiscal and tax package for 2026, draft versions of a new Water Code, and laws concerning criminal and administrative liability, state registration and liquidation (termination of activities) of business entities, loan provision, subsoil use, and energy saving. MPs also plan to develop the concept for a draft law “On Volunteer Activities”.

Inter-parliamentary contacts are actively developed, which help promote Belarus' foreign policy and economic interests, as well as the effective implementation of interstate agreements reached at the high and highest levels. Parliamentary delegations from Algeria, Iran, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and the UAE are expected to visit Belarus.

While working in the country's regions, deputies hold meetings with labor collectives and the public, conduct direct telephone lines, and hold office hours. A new form of work has been introduced: meetings between the leadership and regional delegations of the House of Representatives with activists from all regions and Minsk. Some of the issues raised in appeals are addressed through legislative means (for instance, improvements were made to real estate registration procedures, the land amnesty was extended, and additional mechanisms for establishing citizens' pension rights were developed). The socio-political situation, results of work with citizens' appeals, and public opinion on the effectiveness of government bodies are monitored on a systematic basis. Overall, deputies assess the local situation as stable and controllable, with public support for the political course of the president of Belarus.