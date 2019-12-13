Lukashenko says multipolarity is historically inevitable

Multipolarity is historically inevitable. This was noted by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in his speech at the CSTO summit in Astana, BELTA reported.

The head of state noted that less than a month ago Belarus held the II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security. "The forum is designed to demonstrate the real desire of the states of our continent to change life for the better. Multipolarity is historically inevitable," Alexander Lukashenko said.