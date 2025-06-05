Lukashenko Sends Birthday Greetings to President of Equatorial Guinea

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cb0022bb-18b9-4843-a24b-a0394fa0a27f/conversions/86bfbb8a-0709-40e5-a447-9c1d4592abf2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cb0022bb-18b9-4843-a24b-a0394fa0a27f/conversions/86bfbb8a-0709-40e5-a447-9c1d4592abf2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cb0022bb-18b9-4843-a24b-a0394fa0a27f/conversions/86bfbb8a-0709-40e5-a447-9c1d4592abf2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cb0022bb-18b9-4843-a24b-a0394fa0a27f/conversions/86bfbb8a-0709-40e5-a447-9c1d4592abf2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended birthday greetings to President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, BelTA reports with reference to the press service of the head of state.

"Thanks to your many years of selfless work for the benefit of your nation, your true patriotism, and your expertise as a wise politician and statesman, you have earned well-deserved respect and authority both in Equatorial Guinea and throughout the African continent," the Belarusian leader stressed.

The head of state noted the constructive and trusting nature of the dialog between the countries, as well as the warm personal relations that have developed between the two leaders.

"I am convinced that the existing high level of mutual understanding will serve as an additional impetus for strengthening interstate ties. I hope for successful realization of equipment deliveries, implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects in agriculture, construction, medicine and other promising areas identified in the roadmap of bilateral cooperation," the congratulatory message reads.