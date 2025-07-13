Lukashenko Sends Condolences on Death of Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent a message of condolence to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu following the death of Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader’s press service.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus received the news of this outstanding statesman’s passing with great sorrow.

"I am confident that he will be remembered as a wise politician and a fully dedicated leader of the Nigerian people, who strived to ensure the country’s economic sovereignty, improve the well-being of its citizens, and strengthen peace and stability in the region," the condolence message states.