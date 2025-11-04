Lukashenko sends condolences to family and friends of People's Artist of the Russia Yuri Nikolayev

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent condolences to the family and friends of People's Artist of the Russian Federation Yuri Nikolayev. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Dear friends, please accept my condolences on the death of People's Artist of the Russian Federation Yuri Alexandrovich Nikolayev. A true professional and an exceptionally talented television host and actor has passed away. His unique creativity and inexhaustible energy invariably delighted and brought joy to millions of viewers. In Belarus, Yuri Alexandrovich was valued and respected for his high skill and dedicated service to the arts. His bright memory will always live in our hearts," the message of condolences reads.