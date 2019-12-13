3.43 RUB
Lukashenko signs amendments to law on pension provision for military personnel
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed the Law "On Amending the Law of the Republic of Belarus "On Pension Provision for Military Personnel, Commanding and Rank-and-File Personnel of Internal Affairs Bodies, the Investigative Committee, the State Forensic Examination Committee, Emergency Situations Bodies and Units, and Financial Investigation Bodies". This was reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the head of state.
The document was adopted in order to maintain the level and procedure for pension provision for military personnel, commanding and rank-and-file personnel of state bodies ensuring national security, after Belarus's withdrawal from the relevant international treaties.
The law defines uniform conditions and procedures for pension provision in cases of registration of departure for permanent residence outside Belarus or arrival in our country for this purpose. In particular, it provides for the continuation of pension payments to military pensioners of states parties to international treaties and their family members, whose pensions were assigned in Belarus during the period of validity of these treaties. Military pensioners who were previously discharged from military service (service) in the USSR or Belarus are granted the right to have their pension assigned and to continue receiving payments when they leave the country for permanent residence.
In addition, the law introduces additional categories of citizens who are paid pensions for six months in advance with subsequent termination of their payment.
