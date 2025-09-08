3.69 BYN
Lukashenko: Strong Belarusian-Tajik Relations Based on Desire for Peace and Prosperity
On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the national holiday - State Independence Day, BelTA reported with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.
"Under your leadership, the country demonstrates impressive results in socio-economic development, ensuring regional stability, and promoting global initiatives," the congratulatory message reads.
The President assured that Minsk values strong Belarusian-Tajik relations based on a common historical past, mutual respect, and the desire for peace and prosperity.
"I highly value our long-standing friendship and trusting dialogue. I am convinced that joint fruitful activity will contribute to increasing the pace of interstate cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral contacts," the Belarusian leader emphasized.
Alexander Lukashenko wished Emomali Rahmon good health and further achievements, and the people of Tajikistan - happiness and prosperity.