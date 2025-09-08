Lukashenko: Strong Belarusian-Tajik Relations Based on Desire for Peace and Prosperity

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1bbf5397-1fb9-4adb-bb6b-e597db377620/conversions/8275ef4f-3330-4d98-bc08-9f6573837a81-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1bbf5397-1fb9-4adb-bb6b-e597db377620/conversions/8275ef4f-3330-4d98-bc08-9f6573837a81-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1bbf5397-1fb9-4adb-bb6b-e597db377620/conversions/8275ef4f-3330-4d98-bc08-9f6573837a81-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1bbf5397-1fb9-4adb-bb6b-e597db377620/conversions/8275ef4f-3330-4d98-bc08-9f6573837a81-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the national holiday - State Independence Day, BelTA reported with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Under your leadership, the country demonstrates impressive results in socio-economic development, ensuring regional stability, and promoting global initiatives," the congratulatory message reads.

The President assured that Minsk values strong Belarusian-Tajik relations based on a common historical past, mutual respect, and the desire for peace and prosperity.

"I highly value our long-standing friendship and trusting dialogue. I am convinced that joint fruitful activity will contribute to increasing the pace of interstate cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral contacts," the Belarusian leader emphasized.