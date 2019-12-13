Lukashenko tells about changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine

The head of state was asked what he felt in connection with the changes in the document, which also concern the territory of Belarus. "I don't feel it now. Because I already felt it at the time when the most serious weapons returned to the territory of Belarus. That's when I felt it. And now this is actually a strengthening of the position that we felt in Belarus a long time ago," the President answered.

The President was also asked what the decision-making protocol is in the event that nuclear weapons have to be used. "Listen, even if we, like North Korea, had weapons produced and created in our own country, never would any country use them independently without consulting with its allies. And especially not without consulting with the Russian Federation," said Alexander Lukashenko. "Because rattling these weapons is a serious matter... But if suddenly, then, naturally, we would not just consult, we would very seriously negotiate with the President of Russia on the use of these weapons." As was noted in another question from a journalist, the Russian nuclear doctrine now assumes, among other things, a response with a nuclear strike even in the event that non-nuclear weapons are used on the territory of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, but there is a threat to sovereignty. Where is the red line for Alexander Lukashenko in this case? "The border is a state border. We have already said this clearly and definitely. If someone crosses our state border, we will do everything to use all the weapons that are in Belarus," the Belarusian leader responded.