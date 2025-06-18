3.78 BYN
Israel's Defense Minister Declares Eliminating Khamenei Part of His Country Strategic Goals
Israel can no longer allow Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to exist after Jerusalem accused Tehran of launching a missile strike on the Soroka hospital, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said. His words are quoted by iz.ru, citing The Times of Israel.
"Khamenei openly states that he wants Israel destroyed - he personally gives the order to fire on hospitals. He considers the destruction of the state of Israel as his goal," Katz said.
According to him, a person like the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic can no longer be allowed to exist.
"His destruction is now part of Israel's strategic goals," Katz emphasized.
On June 15, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel was not ruling out the possibility of eliminating Khamenei. An Israeli official said that the ayatollah was "not an untouchable" target for Israeli strikes.