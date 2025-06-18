Israel's Defense Minister Declares Eliminating Khamenei Part of His Country Strategic Goals

Israel can no longer allow Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to exist after Jerusalem accused Tehran of launching a missile strike on the Soroka hospital, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said. His words are quoted by iz.ru, citing The Times of Israel.

"Khamenei openly states that he wants Israel destroyed - he personally gives the order to fire on hospitals. He considers the destruction of the state of Israel as his goal," Katz said.

According to him, a person like the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic can no longer be allowed to exist.

"His destruction is now part of Israel's strategic goals," Katz emphasized.