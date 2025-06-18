BRICS Bank Approved Applications of Colombia and Uzbekistan for Membership

The leadership of the New Development Bank (NDB) of BRICS has approved the applications of Colombia and Uzbekistan to join the financial organization. The issue of membership for Ethiopia and Indonesia is still under consideration. This was stated by NDB President Dilma Rousseff during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports TASS.

"Two countries have already been selected as members — Uzbekistan and Colombia. Applications from Ethiopia and Indonesia are under review," Rousseff said and thanked the Russian leader for his support in her re-election as head of the NDB.

According to her, the bank continues to focus on promoting the use of local currencies among BRICS member countries and developing new platforms, including digital ones, to facilitate trade based on national currencies.