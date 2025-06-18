Putin Tells About Cooperation within EAEU and Union State

From June 18 to 21, Saint Petersburg is hosting the XXVIII International Economic Forum. On its very first day, Russian President Vladimir Putin met late in the evening with leaders of international news agencies. Attending the meeting were representatives from the USA, the UK, Germany, France, China, Turkey, and, of course, Belarus. The question was raised: Is there a Plan B for Belarus and Russia in case sanctions intensify?

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:

“First, there is Plan A. It stipulates what we need to do to develop our relations and economies. Then comes Plan B. If something doesn’t work out, we look to Plan A. We will succeed—there are no doubts. The trade turnover between Russia and Belarus has already reached $50 billion. These are serious figures.”

And growth continues. “It’s ongoing, including through cooperation. We are seeking opportunities to develop our relations across various sectors, even in areas where we perhaps didn’t cooperate before or where cooperation existed since Soviet times. Take microelectronics, for example. Many criticized Lukashenko, mocked him for maintaining some form of Soviet-style planned economy. But first, that’s not true,” emphasized the Russian leader. “And secondly, Lukashenko preserved certain industries that, especially under harsh sanctions, have become more in demand than ever—such as enterprises in microelectronics. Yes, of course, we need to reach new figures, do a lot, and these sectors have been developed over decades in other countries. But we have the opportunity to make a strong, rapid, and substantial joint step forward.”

According to Putin, there are opportunities for cooperation in aircraft manufacturing. “In some areas, Belarus might produce small aircraft on its own, with our cooperation, while in others, deeper collaboration on aircraft assembly—where final assembly takes place in Russia—is possible,” he clarified. “In agriculture machinery, mutual cooperation exceeds 50% of the components assembled in Russia. I won’t list everything else now, but there are many areas of interaction. Belarus is also one of the world’s largest fertilizer exporters. Almost all of this volume currently goes for export via Russian ports.”

He added, “We have issues we debate—these debates are ongoing, constant. I won’t go into detail now, but ultimately, we always find solutions because we strive sincerely for that. And I am confident we will continue to do so,” Putin assured.

The EAEU—one of the most deeply integrated associations on the territory of the former Soviet Union—has developed not just in words but in practice. “Kazakstan was the initiator of the EAEU’s creation, for which we are grateful to our friends. And this structure continues to evolve. Yes, it’s not always easy. Perhaps we’re not yet ready for fully unified markets in some energy sectors. But we are moving toward that. And we will get there. There are no doubts,” the Russian president affirmed.

The question is about timing and pace, clarified Putin. “You are well aware of our ongoing discussions on energy supplies. We are at a crossroads here. Sometimes, we come up with quite original solutions. I don’t want to go into details publicly now, but we find them. I am confident we will continue to do so,” he said. “I have very optimistic feelings about cooperation within the EAEU, as well as bilateral relations, including the Union State’s development.”

“Much has been achieved over the past years. We’ve reached significant milestones, if you translate that into percentages. We have almost fulfilled our entire plan. Important progress has been made in customs and tax statistics. Taxes and customs are fundamental issues for creating conditions for further economic cooperation,” added Putin.