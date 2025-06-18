3.78 BYN
30,000 complaints filed with Supreme Court of Poland after presidential elections
A wave of complaints to the Supreme Court is growing in Poland after the presidential elections. According to the Onet portal, about 30,000 of them have been filed.
In particular, violations in the work of two election commissions have been established. In one case, a substitution occurred - votes for Trzaskowski were mistakenly recognized as having been cast for Nawrocki. In the second case, it was revealed that part of the votes for Trzaskowski were placed in a closed and sealed package with votes assigned to Nawrocki, and were then mistakenly indicated in the election protocol as his votes.
According to the press service of the Supreme Court of Poland, more than 9,000 complaints have been registered so far. Another 20,000 are awaiting registration. This is a record result. For comparison: after the 2020 presidential elections, the number of complaints did not exceed 6,000.