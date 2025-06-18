30,000 complaints filed with Supreme Court of Poland after presidential elections

A wave of complaints to the Supreme Court is growing in Poland after the presidential elections. According to the Onet portal, about 30,000 of them have been filed.

In particular, violations in the work of two election commissions have been established. In one case, a substitution occurred - votes for Trzaskowski were mistakenly recognized as having been cast for Nawrocki. In the second case, it was revealed that part of the votes for Trzaskowski were placed in a closed and sealed package with votes assigned to Nawrocki, and were then mistakenly indicated in the election protocol as his votes.