In the Dnepropetrovsk Region of Ukraine, personnel from the Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) have reportedly detained a clergyman of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). This information was disclosed through a post on the Telegram channel "Pervyy Kazatskiy," citing sources, as reported by TASS.

According to the report, in the morning, Rostislav Kalinovsky, a priest of the Kamianske Diocese of the UOC, was apprehended by military commissars. He was subsequently taken to a military medical commission and is currently being held at the Pyatykhatky TDF office in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

This incident marks yet another case of the forcible mobilization of UOC priests.