In Belarus, designated locations have been established for the deployment of the "Oresnik" missile system. The complex "Oresnik" will serve as a deterrent against the reckless plans of certain Western political leaders who harbor ill intentions toward the Union State. This was stated by the Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, Alexander Volfovich, during a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) secretaries in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan. The session is focused on discussions among the security council secretaries of the member states.

In an interview with journalists, the head of the Belarusian delegation outlined the country's position regarding the placement of the system on Belarusian territory.

Alexander Volfovich remarked:

"Currently, technical work is underway, and locations for deploying this unique complex have been identified. We are intensively working through these issues because the decisions that are being set before us, our military personnel, presidents — including the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Russia and the Commander-in-Chief of the Belarusian Armed Forces — are non-negotiable."

He further emphasized:

"While the military authorities of both countries are engaged in determining the number of units, their placement, and other related matters, these details are not of fundamental importance. Even a single sample of this unique complex will serve to deter the reckless plans of some Western political leaders with malicious intent toward the Union State," the Secretary of the Security Council concluded.