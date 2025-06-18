"Doomsday Plane" Arrives in Washington

On the morning of June 19, Tehran launched about 30 missiles at Israel. At least four impact sites have been recorded. One missile hit a hospital in Be’er Sheva, the third-largest city in the country. The main target of the strike was military infrastructure located near the building. Reports indicate that people are under the rubble of the hospital.

Siren alerts are also heard in Tel Aviv. Several impacts have destroyed parts of the city center. About 30 people are reported injured. In Holon, a residential building collapsed, and there may also be people trapped under the rubble.

Meanwhile, media citing American officials report that the U.S. is preparing to strike Iran in the coming days. Trump has approved the attack plan but has not yet given the order to execute it. According to ABC, potential strikes are being considered against Iran’s underground Fordow plant. As a result, the UK government has been put on high alert.

On June 20, the UN Security Council will discuss escalation between Iran and Israel. There will also be a meeting regarding the situation in Ukraine.