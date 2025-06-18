3.78 BYN
Washington May Strike Tehran — Trump Approves Attack Plan
In a scenario of exchange of strikes, the Israeli army on the evening of June 18 launched a new wave of attacks against Iran. The targets are missile facilities in the western part of the country. Tehran reports explosions and the operation of its missile defense systems.
In response, Iran’s military has begun the sixth phase of drone attacks on Israel. For the first time in combat conditions, Tehran launched a two-stage ultra-heavy ballistic missile "Sejjil" with an unusual trajectory. Both sides have entered a state of full information blockade.
Washington is preparing to enter a direct conflict with Tehran, according to media reports citing U.S. officials. They state that the US may launch the first strikes as early as this weekend. Trump has approved the attack plan but has not yet issued an order to execute it. According to ABC, potential strikes are being considered against an underground Iranian plant in Fordow.