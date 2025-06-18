Washington May Strike Tehran — Trump Approves Attack Plan

In a scenario of exchange of strikes, the Israeli army on the evening of June 18 launched a new wave of attacks against Iran. The targets are missile facilities in the western part of the country. Tehran reports explosions and the operation of its missile defense systems.

In response, Iran’s military has begun the sixth phase of drone attacks on Israel. For the first time in combat conditions, Tehran launched a two-stage ultra-heavy ballistic missile "Sejjil" with an unusual trajectory. Both sides have entered a state of full information blockade.