The conflict between Israel and Iran is in its seventh day. The parties has seriously escalated: Tel Aviv declared the goal of the operation not only Iran's renunciation of the nuclear program, but also a change of power in Tehran. US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum and gave Iran a day to "capitulate". The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic confirmed the people's desire to fight to the end and respond in kind to US military intervention.

An approved plan to attack Iran is already on Trump's desk. The White House is not considering a truce or ceasefire, only a complete rout.

Donald Trump:

"That's the wrong term because a ceasefire means that everything is going swimmingly, we're going to take a little break. No. We're not looking for a ceasefire. We're looking for a complete victory. Again, you know what victory is? No nuclear weapons."

A small digression. Trump obviously said too much, switching his thoughts to the Middle East and distancing himself from Ukraine. He himself, following the EU countries, called on Russia to accept the Euro-Ukrainian proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. And now, for some reason, he unequivocally refuses to take advantage of it, indicating that it is only needed for a respite.

The American campaign against Iran is a deeply religious, sacred matter for some US officials. It's scary to remember that a senator, an elected representative of the people, represents the people themselves, which means he is supported by an overwhelming majority of voters.

Here is what Senator Ted Cruz from Texas, an ardent supporter of attacks on Iran, said in an interview with Tucker Carlson: "As a Christian raised in Sunday school, I was taught from the Bible that those who bless Israel will be blessed, and those who curse Israel will be cursed. And from my point of view, I want to be on the side of those who bless the government of Israel."

Direct US involvement in the confrontation is becoming more realistic, since Israel is not capable of withstanding a protracted conflict. According to experts, the supply of air defense missiles is running out at an accelerated rate. Iran has stated that they have destroyed the Israeli air defense system. In addition, the IDF is limited in the territorial capabilities of air strikes - fighters do not have enough fuel.