Only 16% of Americans would support U.S. intervention in Iran-Israel conflict

A protest was held in New York City against the potential involvement of Washington in the Middle East conflict. American media report that the United States could become entangled in the confrontation within the coming days.

Among the American populace, such prospects are unpopular. Only 16% of Americans wish for the U.S. to participate in the conflict.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that the parliament and government buildings in Tehran would be targeted in retaliation for Iran's missile attack carried out on the morning of June 19. Over 5,000 people have been evacuated, with at least 800 injured.

On Thursday morning, Iran launched approximately 30 missiles at Israel. One struck a hospital in Be'er Sheva, near an army intelligence center. Tehran also claimed that a military base was located beneath the hospital, possibly mirroring Israel’s explanations for strikes on Arab hospitals by suggesting military objectives underneath. Regardless, the hospital was severely damaged, and people remain trapped under the rubble.

Missile impacts were reported in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Holon. In the Israeli capital, damage was sustained to the Israel Stock Exchange building.