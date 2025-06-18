Iran Fires About 20 Missiles at Israel in Latest Barrage

Iran launched approximately 20 missiles at Israel in the latest barrage, with impacts recorded in the center of the country near Tel Aviv and in the south around Be’er Sheva, reports RIA Novosti citing the Israeli public radio Kan.

In the Tel Aviv area, there is also visible smoke rising, presumably from falling missiles.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recorded missile launches from Iran and ordered all residents to stay in protected shelters. Moments later, a siren sounded in Tel Aviv, and about 20 explosions were heard, likely due to the work of the Iron Dome missile defense system.

According to new restrictions from the Israeli military censorship, publication of details about impact sites and video footage of the missile defense operations are prohibited.

Emergency services have not yet reported any casualties from the missile attack, but numerous medical teams have been dispatched to the impact areas.