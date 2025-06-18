3.78 BYN
Lithuanian Seimas Approves Amendments on National Sanctions Against Belarus and Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania continues to undermine its own economy. The country's parliament has approved amendments concerning national sanctions against Belarus and Russia.
According to local media reports, 102 members voted in favor, with one abstention. The amendments authorize the creation of sanctions lists of individuals and companies, the freezing of their assets, and the implementation of sectoral restrictions.
Previously, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister stated that national sanctions should be introduced if the restrictions imposed at the EU level are fully or partially lifted.